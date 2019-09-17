CM BSY announces Rs 5 cr for developing Agara lake

Chief Minister Yedyurappa announced to release Rs 5 crore for the developmental works of Agara lake in Sarjapur road.

Speaking during "Vrukshotsava", an event organised by the Forest Department of Karnataka with an aim of emphasizing the significance of planting trees among citizens, he appreciated the efforts of the people responsible for the rejuvenation of Agara lake and announced funds for it's development.

Further, he urged Karnataka Forest Department to plant over 2 crore saplings along the river Cauvery during the next monsoon, as a relief to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's "Cauvery Calling" movement.

He said, "The green blanket has increased by 1100 square kilometres. Besides, the central government has released about Rs 1,300 crore under CAMPA scheme which is again adding on to our strength."

He added, " As a part of World Bamboo Day, it has been decided to plant the bamboo trees in about 2500 hectares of farmers' land by paying them Rs 50,000 for every one hectare as a compensation."