CM change: Arguments over, verdict awaited, says C P Yogeshwar

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 01:38 ist
Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar. Credit: DH Photo

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar said on Tuesday that argument (over the change of the CM) was over "judgement" was awaited. 

"I have explained my opinion to the party's top brass. As BJP worker, I  am waiting till the pronouncement of judgement", he said.

On the debate over the next chief ministerial candidate in the state Congress unit, Yogeshwara said former chief minister Siddaramaiah will never allow KPCC president D K Shivakumar to become chief minister. He said that Congress had meted out injustice to Dalits who had been with the party for the past 70 years.

C P Yogeshwar
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
B S Yediyurappa

