CM delivers abridged speech, leaves dais in hurry

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who inaugurated Adivasi Cultural Convention delivered an abridged speech and left the dais in a hurry heading to Delhi.

During his 10-minute speech, he said, "I should have been in Delhi by this time. I came here as I had promised to attend the event".

He spoke for five minutes and said, a call will be taken in the cabinet meeting about establishing an Adivasi Development Corporation.

Financial position of the state is not rosy now and is likely to improve after the presentation of the coming State budget, he said.