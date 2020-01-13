CM delivers abridged speech, leaves dais in hurry

DHNS
DHNS, Tintani Bridge (Raichur),
  • Jan 13 2020, 15:00pm ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2020, 15:00pm ist
He spoke for five minutes and said, a call will be taken in the cabinet meeting about establishing an Adivasi Development Corporation. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who inaugurated Adivasi Cultural Convention delivered an abridged speech and left the dais in a hurry heading to Delhi. 

During his 10-minute speech, he said, "I should have been in Delhi by this time. I came here as I had promised to attend the event". 

He spoke for five minutes and said, a call will be taken in the cabinet meeting about establishing an Adivasi Development Corporation.

Financial position of the state is not rosy now and is likely to improve after the presentation of the coming State budget, he said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
B S Yeddiyurappa
Raichur
Adivasis
Comments (+)
 