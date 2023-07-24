CM dropped 14 pro-people schemes: Karnataka BJP legislator

BJP MLC Chalavavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dropped 14 "pro-people schemes" launched by the previous government mostly related to Dalits, farmers and backward classes in the state.

Narayanswamy told reporters that Siddaramaiah's budget has no mention of Raitha Vidya Nidhi, Raitha Samman Nidhi, Namma Clinic, Rs 500 monthly pension for women farm laborers (Shrama Shakti), Jala Nidhi to increase groundwater levels and construction of goshala (cow Shelters) in every district.

He said that Siddaramaiah's decision to drop these schemes clearly indicates that he is not only anti-farmer but also anti-Dalit.

The BJP MLC also pointed out that senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad’s statement has “succeeded” in delivering the “necessary” message to people. “All the time, Siddaramaiah and his supporters struggled to assert that the latter would complete his term in office, but now it is clear that it won’t be easy for him to complete the term,” he said.