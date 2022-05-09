‘CM, home minister lack guts to remove loudspeakers’

Slamming the BJP government in Karnataka, Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Mutalik said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed 60,000 loudspeakers from mosques. Do Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have the guts to do that here?"

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Sunday, he alleged, "The BJP leaders cannot see anything other than currency notes and are only into making money. Their eyes are closed due to the greed for money. They are not worried about country, religion, Hindutva, cows and others".

Despite the Supreme Court's order, the state government has not taken steps to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques. The BJP leaders are not bold enough to do that. Suprabhata and Hanuman Chalisa will be heard at more than 1,000 temples in the state. The priests, temple administrative boards and trusts have agreed for it. However, there are complaints that the police department has been visiting some of these temples and threatening them not to do so. This will not work", he said.

Criticising the seers of a few mutts, he said, "We are trying to unite the Hindus. But these saffron-clad seers are behind castes and reservation. They are behind the politicians for this. They have been looting money by constructing educational institutions", he alleged.