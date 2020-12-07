CM Ibrahim to jump ship and return to JD(S)?

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday formally invited former union minister and Congress MLC CM Ibrahim to jump ship and return.

Kumaraswamy visited Ibrahim’s house in Frazer Town and held talks.

“I’ve requested him, come back to your old house,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on his meeting with Ibrahim. “He’s like a big brother to our family. Irrespective of his political decisions, our ties have always been cordial. We've also observed how he has been treated by the Congress,” he said.

Ibrahim was once seen as a close associate of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. When Gowda was PM, Ibrahim served as the civil aviation minister. In 2005, Ibrahim and Siddaramaiah were expelled for ‘anti-party’ activities and they both joined the Congress. Ever since Ibrahim was seen as a Siddaramaiah loyalist.

“I've not let anybody go, but others have let me go,” Ibrahim told reporters. “It was me who took Siddaramaiah to Badami (for the 2018 Assembly polls). I don’t have any complaints or grudges against him. People’s tastes change with him and that’s what (Siddaramaiah) is doing,” he said.

It is said that Ibrahim is sulking as he feels ‘sidelined’ in Congress.

“After December 15, I’ll travel throughout the state and ask people what I should do. I’ll also talk to Deve Gowda,” Ibrahim said.

Known for his punchlines and sense of humour, Ibrahim’s political journey started in the early 1970s when he was handpicked by Veerendra Patil to be the Muslim face of the erstwhile Congress (O). His electoral journey started with defeats in 1972 and 1977. He won from Shivajinagar in 1978.

Ibrahim is also known for controversies, both when he was in office and outside.