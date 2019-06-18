CM making baseless charges over Jindal issue: BSY

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday charged Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with making false accusations of taking Rs 20 crore from Jindal company against him in order to cover up his failures.

“The CBI court has cleared me of this baseless and politically motivated charge five years ago. Don’t speak lightly of the court judgement. Don’t try to cover up your administrative lapses by making false allegations,” he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said his party is not against leasing out 3,667 acres of land to Jindal Steel Works in Ballari district for industrial purpose. But the BJP is against selling the land to the company.

The coalition government’s decision to refer the issue to Cabinet sub-committee is an attempt to mislead people, he charged.

Yeddyurappa termed Kumaraswamy’s plan to conduct grama vastvya (village stay) as a gimmick. Instead of grama vastavya, the chief minister should tour the drought-affected places. People in rural areas are suffering due to severe drought, he said, adding that he was planning to again tour the affected places in the coming days.

Yeddyurappa had recently toured some affected places in north Karnataka.

Meanwhile, BJP leader R Ashoka said the Jindal land deal is “a big scam” and the party will continue fighting it.

He likened this to the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE).

“Jindal doesn’t need land. They need money. The land they’re getting for about Rs 1 lakh per acre will be pledged for Rs 1 crore and they’ll rake in Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 crore. It’s just like the NICE scam. We wanted to bring in foreign investment and gave them land. The investment didn’t come, but the government land was pledged and money was made,” Ashoka said.

The BJP is ready to discuss and debate on the issue “if and when” the legislature session is convened, Ashoka said.

“It’s not the BJP the government needs to answer. Their own leaders and MLAs are raising questions,” Ashoka said.