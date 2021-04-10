CM should realise BJP's ship is sinking: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah termed the BJP as a "sinking ship" and said that the Chief Minister needs to realise it before commenting on Congress.

Responding to a statement by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah said, "Congress has lost elections and our ship has already sunk but the BJP’s ship sinking has been made known by Vijayapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal."

The Chief Minister had earlier called the Congress party a "sinking ship".

Statements made by Yatnal, Siddaramaiah added "have some ground and it does not appear that he has been lying. Yediyurappa should know that his ship has been sinking."

A known critic of Yediyurappa, Yatnal has been doggedly pursuing the Category 2A status for the Panchamasalis, the sect that he belongs to.

Siddaramaiah further said that he does not need to reply to statements made by BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi.

"Ravi always lies and his statement that Congress has made Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Satish Jarkiholi as a scapegoat in the by-election was also a lie. What has BJP done to its candidate Mangala Angadi? Earlier many other names had been doing rounds and now she has been made a candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, during a campaign at Savadatti on Friday, the response of the people was more than the expectations. "We expect to make history and win Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency. Congress will also win Maski and Basavkalyan Assembly constituencies in the by-election," he added.