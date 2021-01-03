CM Yediyurappa has target of 140 seats in next Assembly polls: Karnataka Deputy CM Narayan

State BJP General Secretary and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the issues related to the party's strategy to win the coming taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat polls, controlling those who make statements against the government and the party in public and other topics were discussed in the two-day meeting held in Shivamogga.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, on Sunday, Ashwath Narayan said that the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recalled his struggle to build the party in the state. According to him, the chief minister also recalled the journey from the days of being powerless to gaining power and said how he and others worked hard to build the party which had only two MLAs in the Assembly in the beginning to forming the government in the state now. He also exuded confidence that the party would form the government in the state on its own by winning 140 seats in the next assembly polls, the general secretary explained.

He said the meeting also decided to direct party workers to educate farmers on advantages of farm-related laws implemented by the Centre effectively. The leaders of Left parties and Congress are misguiding farmers and public on these laws. There are efforts to tarnish the image of the Centre in the name of farmers. So, the workers must be careful against such conspiracies. It was also decided to prepare the party's strategy to tackle them, deputy chief minister added.

He said the remarkable victory of BJP-backed candidates in gram panchayat polls that concluded recently was discussed in the meeting. More than 42,000 workers and candidates backed by BJP emerged victorious in the polls.

BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, Telangana State BJP Vice-President D K Aruna, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, ministers Jagadish Shettar, K S Eshwarappa, former minister Aravinda Limbavali and others were present on the occasion,