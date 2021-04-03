CM Yediyurappa should dismiss Eshwarappa, says D K Shivakumar

A senior minister in the Cabinet of CM B S Yediyurappa has written a letter to the Governor on the lapses in the administration of the government. If Yediyurappa feels that there were no lapses in his administration and continue as CM, then he should dismiss Minister K S Eshwarappa by evening, said KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

He was speaking to a section of media persons at Mangalore International Airport before leaving for a campaign in Kerala.

Also Read | Who is K S Eshwarappa loyal to, asks D K Shivakumar

“Senior minister of the cabinet has stated that he has no confidence in the Chief Minister and has written a letter to the Governor, who is the Constitutional head. The administrative mechanism has collapsed completely in the state. Officials are unable to discharge their duties effectively and are frequently transferred,” he said.

“In my political career, I have not seen any minister questioning the administration of the Chief Minister and complaining to the Governor. K S Eshwrappa has exposed lapses in the government. If the CM feels that he has been giving clean administration, then he should either dismiss Eshwarappa or Eshwarappa should tender resignation," said Shivakumar.