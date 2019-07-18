Coalition urges speaker to postpone trust vote

Hanging by the proverbial thread, the coalition government has urged the speaker to postpone the confidence motion.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah raised a point of order requesting the speaker to defer the trust vote as the interim Supreme Court order on the petition filed by rebel legislators lacked clarity.

Soon after the House adjourned for lunch, Siddaramaiah tweeted: "SC order has discussed about my rights as CLP leader to issue whip but I was not a respondent to present my concerns. As the outcome of anti-defection law has its implications on no-confidence motion, I would like to request to postpone the motion till we get clarification frm SC (sic)."

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit took a dig at the coalition government accusing it of bringing the Legislative Assembly to a standstill in a desperate bid to save the government.

BJP Karnataka tweeted: "The entire country watches how the greed for power of Congress & JDS is at display in Karnataka. Instead of proving their majority in Vidhana Soudha @hd_kumaraswamy is whiling away the time bringing the entire state of Karnataka to stand still. Shame on @hd_kumaraswamy (sic)."