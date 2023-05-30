Committed to implement guarantees: Manish Tewari

The BJP-led union government must publish a White Paper on the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The government must provide details on how many buffer zones have been created, how many are in the Indian territory and how much of the territory has been lost, demanded Manish Tewari, Congress MP and former minister.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Tewari cited the contents of a paper published by a senior police officer at a conference of the Director Generals of Police. “The officer shared in the paper that India had lost access to 26 of the 65 patrolling points. This translates to 2,000 square kms,” Tewari said.

Slamming the BJP government for raking up communal issues instead of focusing on governance, Tewari said inflation had upset household budgets across the country. The BJP had promised ‘Achche Din’ in 2014 but it keeps changing its goalposts, he charged. While the government had promised two crore jobs annually, these jobs were nowhere to be seen with the country seeing an unemployment rate of 8.11%, he said.

The BJP banks on creating communal tension and not on performance to fight elections, he alleged.

As for the Congress guarantees in Karnataka, the party is committed to its implementation, he assured.