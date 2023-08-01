Many conspiring to bring bad name to K'taka govt: Min

Communal forces conspiring to bring bad name to govt, Dakshina Kannada district: Karnataka Minister

Expressing concern over moral policing, he warned of externing those involved in such acts.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 01 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 18:21 ist
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH Photo

District-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that several communal forces including Sangh Parivar organisations are deliberately conspiring to bring a bad name to the Dakshina Kannada district.

Expressing concern over moral policing, he warned of externing those involved in such acts. Speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport, he said "“There is a Congress-led government in the state. Such acts are being done with malicious intent to bring a bad name to the government and not allow the development of the district. Communal forces are also involved in it. Those who are involved in such acts should be externed,”  he said.

Commenting on opposition MLAs supporting those who engage in such acts, the minister said, “Those involved in moral policing are criminals. If they are supported by opposition MLAs, then BJP will have to be called a party supporting criminals. They should support in maintaining law and order, communal harmony in the district,” he said.

“Chief Minister and Home Minister have already directed police to act against moral policing. We will not tolerate those who take law into their hands,” he said.

Delhi meeting

To a query on the party high command convening a meeting in Delhi, he said: “I will be attending a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the discussions are likely to be on the party’s future plans for the election. I don’t know exactly the topics of discussion but there will be meetings with ministers and senior leaders. The party high command is likely to discuss programmes implemented in the state with the ministers.”

