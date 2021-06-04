Compromise solution likely to purge dissidence in Karnataka BJP?

Although BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra has approached the party central leadership on ‘disciplining’ the dissidents seeking action against them, the response to past instances of indiscipline has not inspired confidence in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s camp.

After leaders, like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath, embarrassed the government with their statements, it was recently the turn of Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar. These developments are being interpreted as the steady fallout of continued factionalism in the BJP state unit, leading to numerous rumours on Yediyurappa’s ouster.

Meanwhile, demands of a reshuffle of the party unit have also grown, following complaints by the Yediyurappa faction that representation in the state unit was skewed towards those who are loyal to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Also read: BJP to approach disgruntled Karnataka legislators individually

According to sources, any move towards replacing Yediyurappa or disciplinary action against Yatnal was fraught with the risk of disturbing BJPs crucial Lingayat vote bank. This has forced some in the party ranks to rethink their strategy and allow Yediyurappa to complete his term, sources said.

Also, some argue that a new chief minister will have effectively just one year, which is insufficient.

Commenting on the recent outburst by Yogeshwar, a senior BJP leader said that he was unhappy as his demand to be appointed as in-charge minister for Mysuru district was rejected.

While Yogeshwar wanted to bolster his status as a Vokkaliga leader after being put in-charge of Mysuru, his demands could not be met as Cooperation minister S T Somashekar was already doing a fine job, he said.

Also read: Vijayendra meets Nadda, requests him to rein in dissidents

“Moreover, this would have lead to constant battles between him and Vishwanath, who also hails from the district,” he said, noting that Vishwanath blamed Yogeshwar for his loss in the 2019 bypolls. Whether the high command will heed the call for the minister’s ouster from the Cabinet remains to be

seen.

Reshuffling the party unit, despite demands by the Yediyurappa camp will not be easy and a compromise solution might be likely to avoid a stalemate, sources added.