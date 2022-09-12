Condolences in Karnataka Assembly

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 04:21 ist

The Assembly on Monday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, former minister Umesh Katti and others.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed Katti’s contributions, saying that he relentlessly raised his voice for the benefit of North Karnataka. Bommai recalled that Katti had once threatened to resign from the Cabinet during the early days of his political career. “(Then CM) S R Bommai convinced him not to step down. Later, he was made PWD minister,” he said. Katti always spoke for the development of North Karnataka districts. The statements he made about North Karnataka were driven by a true concern for the region. He had no intention to divide the state, Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah recalled his friendship with Katti and said that he had gained a significant following in his constituency. He also recalled the pro-people struggles of G V Srirama Reddy and others.

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Legislative Assembly
umesh katti

