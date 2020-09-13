Conduct impartial probe into drug scandal: Saleem Ahmed

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Sep 13 2020
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 15:49 ist
KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed alleged that the law and order situation in Karnataka has collapsed and the government has failed to tackle the drug scandal.

Instead of issuing statements, the government should conduct an impartial probe into the drug scandal and punish all those who were involved in it, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 16 will discuss the issues that need to be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature. Already, Congress MLAs and MLCs have sent over 1,300 questions to the government, seeking answers in the session. The issues pertaining to drug scandal, riot at D J Halli, amendment to Land Reforms Act, APMC act, modification of labour laws will be raised in the session, he added.

The KPCC  will constitute core committees under presidentship of respective District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. The core committees will formulate a plan of action on the issues discussed in the DCC working committee. The decision has been taken to strengthen the party at the booth level, Ahmed said and added that the party will be strengthened at 1914 booths in Dakshina Kannada.

