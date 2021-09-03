Confident fuel prices will fall soon: Arun Singh

Under PM Narendra Modi, inflation is at its lowest, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 03:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 03:12 ist
BJP general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh. Credit: DH Pool

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, defended on Thursday the increase in petrol and diesel prices saying that the tax revenue generated from this were funding welfare programmes for the poor.

“I am confident that petrol and diesel prices will fall soon, despite the temporary increase in prices,” he said.

Singh was here for a meeting with the party’s office-bearers from Bengaluru North, South and Central districts. “I will not comment on the price of petrol, tomato or onion. You should speak to the RBI or economists about this,” he said. 

Also read: Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

“All projects require money. Welfare schemes require money. The government is getting some (revenue from) taxes. Though there is a temporary rise in petrol and diesel prices, I am confident that it will decrease in the coming days,” he said.

