MLC bypolls: Cong candidates to get elected unopposed

Cong candidates set to get elected unoppsed in MLC bypolls

They are set to be elected unopposed as neither BJP nor JD(S) has fielded any candidate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 04:54 ist
Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar filed his nomination papers as a candidate for the Legislative Council, to Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer MK Visalakshi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister MB Patil were present on this occasion. Credit: DH Photo

Congress leaders Jagadish Shettar, N S Boseraju and Thimmannappa Kamaknoor filed their nominations on Tuesday for the Legislative Council bypolls scheduled on June 30.

They are set to be elected unopposed as neither BJP nor JD(S) has fielded any candidate due to lack of sufficient numerical strength in the Assembly.

The MLC bypolls are being held for three seats in the Council - to be elected by the MLAs. With the Congress having 135 seats in the Assembly, it can ensure the victory of all three candidates. 

It is expected that former CM Jagadish Shettar will made the chairperson of the Council eventually. The second candidate N S Boseraju is already a part of Siddaramaiah's Cabinet. The third candidate, Kamaknoor, a former MLC, is seen to be a loyalist of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Congress
Jagadish Shettar
M B Patil

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 