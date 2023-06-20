Cong candidates set to get elected unoppsed in MLC bypolls

Congress leaders Jagadish Shettar, N S Boseraju and Thimmannappa Kamaknoor filed their nominations on Tuesday for the Legislative Council bypolls scheduled on June 30.

They are set to be elected unopposed as neither BJP nor JD(S) has fielded any candidate due to lack of sufficient numerical strength in the Assembly.

The MLC bypolls are being held for three seats in the Council - to be elected by the MLAs. With the Congress having 135 seats in the Assembly, it can ensure the victory of all three candidates.

It is expected that former CM Jagadish Shettar will made the chairperson of the Council eventually. The second candidate N S Boseraju is already a part of Siddaramaiah's Cabinet. The third candidate, Kamaknoor, a former MLC, is seen to be a loyalist of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.