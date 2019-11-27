Cong files complaint against Deputy CM Govind Karjol

The incident, the Congress said, took place at the house of the disqualified legislator and BJP nominee Mahesh Kumathalli, where Karjol ‘has been videographed distributing money to workers. Photo/Facebook (govind.karjol.5)

The Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol after a video showing him distributing cash to BJP workers in the Athani constituency went viral.

The incident, the Congress said, took place at the house of the disqualified legislator and BJP nominee Mahesh Kumathalli, where Karjol ‘has been videographed distributing money to workers.’

The Congress has sought action against Karjol under IPC Section 171(C) and Section 123(1)(A) of the Representation of the People Act.

