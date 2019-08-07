Cong, JD(S) attack BSY's absence during floods

The absence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Karnataka as many parts of it reeled from floods came under attack from the opposition Congress and JD(S), here on Wednesday. While Congress targeted Yediyurappa for camping in Delhi, the JD(S) equated him to Roman emperor Nero 'who played the fiddle when Rome burned'.

Tweeting from its official handle Congress wrote:

Karnataka is submerged in water. Voters are in tears. BJP and RSS are mired in a fight for power-sharing. Media is busy with Kashmir. One man State government is engulfed in corruption. Wait, the State government will float like a corpse.

In another tweet, it attacked Yediyurappa for camping in Delhi and accused the saffron party of "yet again proving their incompetency in governance."

The JD(S) in a series of tweets alleged that the State government has gone missing. "Yediyurappa is sitting in Delhi when North Karnataka is battling floods like Nero, who played the fiddle when Rome was burning," the party wrote.

ರೋಮ್ ಹೊತ್ತಿ ಉರಿಯುವಾಗ ದೊರೆ ನೀರೋ ಪಿಟೀಲು ಬಾರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ, ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದ ಜರ್ಜರಿತವಾಗಿರುವಾಗ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರು ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ ಕುಳಿತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ‌ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಹೇಳಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಕೆ ಮಂತ್ರಿಮಂಡಲವೂ ಇಲ್ಲ.ಇದೇನಾ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜನಮೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ಮರ್ಯಾದಾ ಪುರುಷೋತ್ತಮರೇ.. — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) August 7, 2019

Yediyurappa is in Delhi to hold discussions with union ministers and BJP chief Amit Shah regarding cabinet expansion in Karnataka. However, Chief Minister cut short his Delhi sojourn and coming back to Bengaluru. He will review flood situation in Belagavi on Thursday.