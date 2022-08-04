Cong Kisan Cell urges Siddu to contest from Chikmagalur

Karnataka Congress' Kisan Cell president Sachin Meega has urged Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Chikmagalur constituency currently represented by BJP national general secretary C T Ravi.

In a statement, Meega said Chikmagalur has not developed akin to Hassan and Shivamogga. "The MLA has not taken any steps towards developing the district. Development is zero under the present MLA," Meega said referring to Ravi. Meega said Chikmagalur gave political rebirth to former prime minister Indira Gandhi.