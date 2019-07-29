Cong legislators wanted to topple govt: S T Somashekar

S T Somashekar on Monday charged that Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified rebel legislators as he was indebted to the Congress party.

"We had anticipated disqualification and hence moved the court. We will wage a legal battle," he said.

"Krishna Byre Gowda symbolises treachery. Rebels know his remarks in the Assembly. He isn't loyal. He back stabbed JD(S) leaders and joined the Congress," he alleged.

Somashekar said that Gowda was defeated as was predicted by JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda. Bengaluru rebel legislators weren't responsible for his defeat.

"Some Congress leaders said that they would face us on the battlefield. We accept the challenge," he said.

He said that many Congress legislators wanted to topple the government. Ironically, these leaders attempted to save the government in the Assembly.

"I will soon discuss with my supporter and take a decision to retire from politics," he said.

A few Congress leaders were threatening rebels. They said that rebels would be permitted to join the Congress even if the world was doomed. Siddaramaiah's supporters had forgotten the padayatra to Ballari, he said.