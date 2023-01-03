Cong's 1st list of candidates for K'taka polls out soon

Cong likely to release first list of candidates this month: Siddaramaiah

The Congress has received 1,350 applications seeking tickets for the 2023 Assembly polls

DHNS
DHNS, Hagaribommanahalli (Vijayanagara district),
  • Jan 03 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 03:33 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said plans were afoot to announce the first list of party candidates for the 2023 Assembly polls this month.

“There is a wave in favour of the Congress party in the state and because of which the number of ticket aspirants is high,” Siddaramaiah told reporters during his visit to Malavi reservoir, which is full to the brim for the first time in 13 years.

The Congress has received 1,350 applications seeking tickets for the 2023 Assembly polls.

When asked whether Janardhana Reddy’s new outfit Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha will benefit the Congress by eating into BJP votes, Siddaramaiah said, “The Congress party is not dependent on another party. We will win the polls on our own strength. In the past, S Bangarappa, B S Yediyurappa and Sriramulu had floated new parties. You all know what happened to them. I am not belittling them, but it is the people who will decide...”

‘CM puppy before Modi’

At a public meeting, Siddaramaiah took a dig at the chief minister saying, “Bommai dares the Congress to show guts and courage, but he behaves like a puppy before PM Modi.”

The Leader of the Opposition dared Bommai to get the special grants from the Centre recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

“The 15th Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka for 2020-21. But Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha, rejected the special grants due to the state. Now, does Bommai, who came to power through Operation Kamala, have the guts and courage to get the special grants? The Centre is discriminating against Karnataka when it comes to providing grants/financial assistance for development works taken up in the state,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress
Elections

