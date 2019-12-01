Cong not averse to coalition with JD(S), hints Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that the party was not averse to another alliance with JD(S) after the results of the by-polls scheduled for 15 constituencies are out.

Responding to questions at a media briefing, he said that a clear picture would emerge after the results on December 9. "We are opposed to the constitutional misuse by BJP government. Therefore, to safeguard the principles of the constitution, secular ideals and social justice, we will consult with our UPA partners. We'll see what will happen," he said.

Referring to the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance in Maharastra, he said that the coalition was weaved together despite reservations by AICC president Sonia Gandhi. "But, people of the country wanted us first to keep BJP out of power, due to which even leftist parties extended support to the coalition," he said, indicating a similar principle could come to play in Karnataka in case Congress and JD(S) win a majority of the seats.

"I can't predict the future. But right now the priority of the Congress party is to win all 15 seats," he said.

Former DyCM G Parameshwara said that there are options for a coalition with JD(S) if BJP fails to secure to enough seats in the by-polls. "In order to prevent mid-term polls, we might opt for the JD(S) in a coalition. If such a situation arises, party high command will take a call," he said.

While Congress and BJP were ideologically different, there weren't many ideological differences between Congress and JD(S), he added.

It can be recalled that the H D Kumaraswamy lead coalition government had collapsed in the month of July due to disgruntlement among Congress and JD(S) leaders, following which 17 MLAs were disqualified