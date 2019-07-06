Cong passing through a lean patch, says H K Patil

Referring to the resignations by a few Congress and JD(S) MLAs, Congress leader and Gadag MLA H K Patil said it’s an unfortunate development and it would lead to political chaos in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said, “I learned from the media reports that more than 10 MLAs have resigned. It is unfortunate that the MLAs, elected under a party and its symbol, submit their resignations suddenly. They should withdraw their resignations. The party leaders should talk to such legislators and convince them to withdraw their resignation,” he urged.

“The AICC president has tendered his resignation owning the moral responsibility for the party’s poor showing in Lok Sabha elections, and now this unfortunate development. The grand old party is going through a lean patch. What’s more disheartening is a few leaders who worked for the party for several decades, have resigned, thereby doing gross injustice to the party and its honest workers, the former minister lamented.