Cong scouts for 'information representatives'

Notwithstanding the political lull created by the Covid-19 crisis, the D K Shivakumar-led Congress is quietly scouting for ‘information representatives’ in each of the 56,000 booths as part of an ambitious effort to make the party a cadre-based unit.

In an internal video message to party workers, Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, has asked for “information groups” and “social media groups” to be formed at the booth-level so as to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

“In every booth, we need a person who can gather information, an information representative,” Shivakuamr said. “Elect someone from amongst yourselves,” he said. “Information groups and social media groups are needed in every booth,” he added.

These ‘information representatives’ who will be mostly youngsters will feed the party with information that can be used for its voter outreach initiatives at the grassroots level.

“It’s our responsibility to convert the party from mass-based to cadre-based. This is the opinion of all our leaders with whom I’ve spoken,” Shivakumar said and added, “This will require the involvement of everyone. We need to strengthen, and represent, our booths. This includes me and other senior leaders.”

This will be the second formal attempt of the state Congress to become a cadre-based party, much like the ruling BJP. In the run-up to the 2018 Assembly polls, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal directly monitored the formation of booth-level committees. Of the 56,696 booths, the party was able to cover at least four-fifths of them. However, it did not yield expected results in the elections.

“We tried something similar during the 2018 elections and it was called ‘Digital Youth for Every Booth’,” KPCC social media coordinator A N Nataraj Gowda

said.

“But that was outsourced and we weren’t left with any data. This time, it will be done through those within the party fold or those who strongly identify with us ideologically,” he said.

Gowda said the ‘information representatives’ will have to gather information on voting patterns, local issues, caste combinations among other things on a daily basis. “This will be given to the Assembly constituency coordinators. The process will start soon after the Covid-19 lockdown ends,” he said.