Cong seeks disqualification of Maski BJP candidate

Alleging that the BJP leaders and the workers were distributing money to voters in the bypoll-bound Maski Assembly constituency, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Friday demanded the Election Commission to disqualify the BJP candidate.

"People have openly said that the BJP workers are distributing cash for votes. Based on it, the Congress party will lodge a complaint with the EC, seeking the disqualification of the BJP candidate," Shivakumar told the reporters.

"The deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and the staff in the poll-bound constituencies are acting like the agents of the state government. It is not possible without the support of the administration to commit such illegalities in open," the KPCC president charged.

Going by the response of people, the Congress will win all three bypolls, he said.

Expressing the wholehearted support to the ongoing strike by RTC workers, Shivakumar said, "Injustice is meted out to working class across the country. Both Centre and the state government have no heart for the labourers. The strike will have a bearing on the outcome of the bypolls. The BJP will realise it."