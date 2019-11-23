Cong to move EC against wedding of BJP nominee's son

The Congress has raised an objection to Vijayanagar BJP candidate Anand Singh holding his son's grand wedding ceremony ahead of the Assembly bypoll, fearing that it might influence the voters.

BJP rebel Kaviraj Urs and social activist Yogeeshgouda have already complained to the Election Commission, seeking it to stall the marriage ceremony, scheduled for December 1.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, KPCC Media and Communication chief V S Ugrappa said, "Feeding voters and giving them gifts amounts to violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, the Election Commission should not give permission for the wedding ceremony. The party will lodge a complaint with the poll panel in this regard."

Three-time Vijaynagar (Hosapete) MLA Anand Singh's biggest contribution to the constituency is building a palatial bungalow in Hosapete town and holding a grand housewarming ceremony for the same. Now, he is out to hold a grand wedding ceremony for his son, Ugrappa mocked at Singh.

Invitation of the wedding ceremony of Siddharth Singh and Sanjana Sabarad has been distributed to more than 40,000 people. A huge pandal for the ceremony is being erected on a sprawling ground near Anand Singh's bungalow. Separate food counters for VVIPs, VIPs and general public have been set up. It is said, over 50,000 people are expected to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Election Officer for Vijayanagar constituency Sheikh Tanveer Asif told DH, "Model code of conduct will not apply for wedding ceremonies. Also, feeding people is not a problem. But, giving return gifts to people is violation of poll code. Our staff will keep a vigil on the wedding and stringent action will be taken if poll code is violated," he said.