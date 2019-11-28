Cong workers who call polling officers BJP agent booked

A group of 50 Congress workers was booked for staging a protest in front of the state election commission’s head office on Sheshadri Road on Monday, accusing officials of acting like ruling BJP agents.

Following a complaint filed by Jayasimha H N, MCC (model code of conduct) officer, the Halasurugate police have taken up a case against the protesters and charged them for public nuisance, unlawful assembly and under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

Jayasimha stated in the complaint that the protestors have not taken prior permission from the authorities concerned and it is a clear violation of the MCC. Police are verifying CCTV camera footage to identify the protesters.

In yet another case, police booked three followers of Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda for assaulting a BJP party worker to prevent him from campaigning in their area, in Hoskote constituency.

The complainant Manjunath Achari sustained multiple injuries, but doctors said he was out of danger,. The accused, Muniraju, Manjunath and Ramachandra, followers of Sharath, confronted Manjunath and assaulted him with iron rods and fled the scene, police said.