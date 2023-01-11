Cong works for terrorists, anti-nationals, not poor: Karnataka BJP

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the Congress’s Praja Dhwani tour was aimed at “giving a clean chit to terrorists and pampering anti-nationals”.

Addressing a press meet here, Kumar said that already, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar had given a clean chit to those involved in cooker blast case of Mangaluru.

“The Congress has always worked to strengthen the network of terrorists, liars and anti-nationals who are trying to disrupt peace in districts like Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Mysuru,” he noted.

On the party’s ongoing ‘40 per cent commission government' campaign, Kumar said the party had always lied, with a motive to malign the BJP in all possible ways.

“Their campaign is a case in point. The police has arrested five office bearers of Karnataka State Contractor’s Association, including its president D Kempanna, who has not submitted a single document to justify his allegations against our government. This is a case to prove that Congress breeds and perpetuates lies through third parties,” he quipped.

Responding to the Congress party’s first poll promise of 200 units free electricity to all, Kumar said the ruling BJP had already implemented free power scheme for SC/ST households in the state.

“We are already giving 75 units of free power. This shows the barrenness of ideas in Congress. We are also giving free rice to poor households. The Congress lacks originality in ideas,” he said.

Lahar Singh Siroya, Rajya Sabha member from BJP, tweeted: “The Congress has said it will give 200 units of power free if they come to power. Very sad that a party that has been in power for decades is imitating AAP, which was born recently.”