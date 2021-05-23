Congress accuses BJP of being 'anti-Dalit'

Karnataka Congress accused the 'anti-Dalit' attitude of BJP administration for the shameful incident reported at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru taluk, where a dalit youth was forced to drink urine in custody by police sub-inspector Arjun Horakeri.

It is shocking that such incidents, which were restricted to the BJP-ruled states like UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, are now being reported in Karnataka, Congress said.

The fact that the accused police inspector was transferred and not suspended is a clear sign of the anti-Dalit policy of BJP.

Recalling that BJP MLA Siddu Savadi was let scot-free after his alleged assault on Dalit woman Chandni Nayak, Congress said on Twitter that the incidents reflected that the saffron party was anti-Dalit and anti-women.

Congress MLC Prakash Rathod demanded strict action against the police official under relevant sections of the law. "The state government should immediately apologise to the Dalits of Karnataka," he said.