Shettar among Cong's Karnataka MLC poll candidates

Congress announces former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, two others as candidates for MLC election

The three MLC seats fell vacant owing to the resignation by Baburao Chinchansur, R Shankar and Laxman Savadi, who fought the Assembly elections.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 19:35 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Monday fielded former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, State Minister and Congress national secretary N S Boseraju along with Tippannappa Kamaknoor for the June 30 MLC election in the state.

While Savadi won the election, Chinchansur and Shankar lost. The three new MLCs will be elected by the Karnataka MLAs.

Shettar headed the BJP government as chief minister for 10 months from July 12, 2012 to May 2013. He also served as the Leader of Opposition and Assembly Speaker.

Ahead of the Assembly election last month, Shettar joined the Congress after BJP denied him a ticket.

He unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency on a Congress ticket.

