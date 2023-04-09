B N Chandrappa appointed KPCC working president

Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2023, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 11:35 ist
B N Chandrappa. Credit: Twitter/@bn_chandrappa

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

Read | BJP election meet likely to finalise Karnataka candidates on April 9

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

