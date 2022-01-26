Congress makes ex-RS member Legislative Council leader

Congress appoints ex-RS member B K Hariprasad as its leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

It also appointed Prakash Rathod as the chief whip

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 22:50 ist
B K Hariprasad. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad as the party's leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

It also appointed Prakash Rathod as the chief whip and K Govindraj as the Congress Deputy Leader of Legislative Council in the state.

An official statement said Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Hariprasad as the Leader of Legislative Council, along with making other appointments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B K Hariprasad
Karnataka Legislative Council
Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 