Congress asks BS Yediyurappa to withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi

The Karnataka Congress has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to withdraw a first information report (FIR) registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in connection with a complaint filed by a BJP activist.

The Sagara town police in Shivamogga district has registered a case based on a complaint by KV Praveen Kumar, who alleged that the Congress’ official Twitter handle @INCIndia posted a message suggesting that the PM-CARES fund was being misused.

A delegation led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar will meet Yediyurappa on this issue.

“The complainant has filed this complaint with a political motive on false information stating that Sonia Gandhi has tweeted stating that Prime Minister has been misusing the PM-CARES fund (sic),” Shivakumar said in his petition to Yediyurappa.

“Sonia Gandhi being an MP and Congress president had tweeted with the intention of forcing the Prime Minister to use the PM-CARES fund for the welfare of the people of the country,” Shivakumar said. “Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Praveen Kumar to file this complaint based on false information without examining its truthfulness,” he added.

"That a FIR was registered against Gandhi was “a blatant misuse of the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism,” Shivakumar said, demanding not just withdrawal of the FIR but also action against the police officer concerned.