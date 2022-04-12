Congress attempts to lay siege on hotel when CM holds meeting

Demanding action against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, Congress members, under the leadership of Mithun Rai, attempted to lay siege on the hotel where a BJP team led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was holding a divisional level core committee meeting of the party.

The Congress protestors, shouting slogans against Eshwarappa and BJP, were intercepted at the entrance by the police, and were subsequently bundled into a waiting police vehicle.

The Congress workers demanded for the sacking of Eshwarappa, after contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the state minister of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates, ended his life in Udupi.

