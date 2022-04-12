Cong attempts to lay siege on hotel when CM holds meet

Congress attempts to lay siege on hotel when CM holds meeting

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 12 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 20:20 ist
Congress workers who tried to lay siege on the hotel where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was chairing BJP divisional level core committee meeting were arrested by the police. Credit: DH Photo

Demanding action against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, Congress members, under the leadership of Mithun Rai, attempted to lay siege on the hotel where a BJP team led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was holding a divisional level core committee meeting of the party. 

The Congress protestors, shouting slogans against Eshwarappa and BJP, were intercepted at the entrance by the police, and were subsequently bundled into a waiting police vehicle.

The Congress workers demanded for the sacking of Eshwarappa, after contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the state minister of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates, ended his life in Udupi.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
K S Eshwarappa
Congress

