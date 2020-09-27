Congress backs bandh, plans campaign against Karnataka govt

The state Congress has decided to extend its support to the statewide bandh announced by farmer organisations, protesting the amendments to APMC and Land Reforms Acts.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Sunday charged the Narendra Modi-led Centre and Yediyurappa’s state government of launching a “diabolical and debilitating attack” on the lives of farmers.

“Congress is committed to defeat the anti-farmer forces,” he said, accusing the government of compromising the interests of farmers for the benefit of a handful of corporates and builder lobby.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar lashed out at the government for the amendments, alleging that the legislation would reduce farmers to bonded labourers of few corporates. “The party has decided to completely back the bandh call given by farmer organisations,” he said.

During an event to felicitate Surjewala for being appointed Karnataka in-charge, he chalked out a campaign to corner the Yediyurappa government over corruption charges and Covid failures.

In a meeting attended by the Congress leaders from various district units, he said that grassroots workers should highlight the widespread corruption by members of Yediyurappa family. “There are two types of taxes in Karnataka - GST and VST,” he said, taking a dig at CM’s second son and BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, expanding VST as Vijayendra Service Tax.

KPCC will campaign against the corrupt practices of the government, he added.

In support of the bandh call by farmer organisations, protests will be held by Congress units across the state, Shivakumar said.