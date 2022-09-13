Congress, BJP clash over Kodagu egg incident

The recent incident in Kodagu in which eggs and stones were thrown at leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's motorcade during his flood inspection led to a heated exchange in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Congress pressed the government to investigate the reconstruction of the dilapidated retaining wall at the Kodagu deputy commissioners' office.

Siddaramaiah accused BJP of organising the protest just to prevent him from inspecting the retaining wall.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan interrupted him contending that it was a Congress worker who had thrown eggs.

"If so, why did you bail him out?" angry Congress lawmakers retorted.

Siddaramaiah even said he can organise for eggs to be thrown at BJP leaders across the state.

"You think we can't do that? But, we won't," he said, adding Congress will not be "cowed down" by such tactics.

Following Public Works Department minister C C Patil's remarks that the retaining wall was constructed following directions from the then Kodagu district incharge minister K J George, Siddaramaiah pressed for a probe.

He alleged that police were mute spectators despite multiple protests during his visit to Kodagu.

"Those who displayed flags, threw stones and eggs were arrested only after I called the SP," he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra disputed it, saying police were active. "The incident was accidental," he said.

BJP members from Kodagu insisted that a Congress worker had attacked Siddaramaiah.

"Then why did you visit the police station," Congress legislators asked, to which Ranjan replied that he had gone "only to bail out those who waved black flags". This implies BJP was behind it, Siddaramaiah added.