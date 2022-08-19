Congress, BJP in war of words over hurling eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

The war of words between the BJP and the Congress leaders over the hurling of eggs at opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s car in Madikeri on Thursday has continued.

Top BJP leaders, maintaining distance from those hurling the eggs, termed the incident as not proper. The Congress leaders warned of similar protests against the BJP ministers if such incidents continued.

‘Will picket SP office’

“The Congress will picket the SP’s office in Kodagu on August 26 to condemn the incident. The government only sponsored waving of black flags and hurling of eggs at my car,” Siddaramaiah said in Chikkamagaluru after inspecting flood-hit areas.

He added, “The SP has joined hands with the RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar. He let workers of these outfits stage protests.”

KPCC president D K Shivakumar sought the BJP leaders to control their party workers or face campaigns of ‘waving of black flags’ and ‘go back’ against ministers.

“Does the government know the consequences if the Congress workers attempt to prevent the BJP leaders? Siddaramaiah holds a Constitutional position. It is not possible to send him back by waving black flags and hurling eggs,” he said in Chitradurga.

“The party has organised ‘Kodagu Chalo’ on August 26. We will show Siddaramaiah’s strength on that day, Hagaribommanahalli MLA L B P Bheema Naik remarked at a protest rally at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district.

“The Congress workers will have to pelt stones at BJP ministers and MLAs if such incidents are repeated,” Koppal district Congress president Shivaraj Tangadagi warned while addressing a rally in Koppal.

‘Won’t endorse incident’

“Hurling of eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car is not acceptable. We do not endorse such incidents,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Hubballi.

“It is improper on part of Siddaramaiah to make unacceptable statements about Savarkar to appease some people,” he said. MLA Jagadish Shettar said, “The government would look into the matter. Protests should be staged peacefully. Siddaramaiah should stop provoking people with his statements.”

Horticulture Minister Munirathna suspected the involvement of Siddaramaiah’s followers in the incident.

“The elections are fast approaching. Protests are staged daily. The Congress party has called for a protest rally on August 26, which indicates involvement of Siddaramaiah’s followers in hurling eggs at his car,” he said in Kolar.

“Such incidents are improper,” he added.

Nine get bail

In Madikeri, hundreds of Congress workers staged a protest against the incident. “The BJP is in no way connected with the incident. The party workers had gathered to wave black flags. A miscreant hurled eggs. The Congress party may be behind the incident,” BJP Kodagu district president Robin Devaiah said.

Nine BJP workers, among the arrested in connection with the incident, have been granted bail. The police had arrested and confined them at the Kushalnagar police station.