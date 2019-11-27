Congress boots out two more corporators

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2019, 23:02pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 23:19pm ist

Expulsions continue in the Congress ahead of the December 5 bypolls as the party on Wednesday showed the door to three party workers, including two corporators, for ‘anti-party’ activities in the Shivajinagar constituency. 

BBMP councillors M K Gunashekhar (Jayamahal), Nethravathi Krishnegowda (Ramaswamy Palya) and her husband Krishnegowda, a former block party president, have been expelled for six years as they were found backing BJP’s M Sharavana. They were expected to rally behind Congress’ Rizwan Arshad. 

In fact, Krishnegowda has formally joined the BJP. 

So far, the Congress has expelled 10 party workers, of whom eight are incumbent councillors, in KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur and Shivajinagar segments.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
expulsions
Bypolls
shivajinagar constituency
Comments (+)
 