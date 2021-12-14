Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi wins Belgaum in Legislative Council Polls

Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi emerged victorious in the election for the Legislative Council from Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency, for which counting of votes was held at RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday. Results for the second seat were to be announced officially.
Congress won back the seat it had lost in the previous elections. BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath and independent candidate Lakhan were also in close contest for the second seat.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer
20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster
DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within
DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign
Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs