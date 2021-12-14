Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi wins Belgaum in Legislative Council Polls

Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi emerged victorious in the election for the Legislative Council from Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency, for which counting of votes was held at RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday. Results for the second seat were to be announced officially.

Congress won back the seat it had lost in the previous elections. BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath and independent candidate Lakhan were also in close contest for the second seat.

