LC polls: Cong's Channaraj Hattiholi wins Belgaum

Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi wins Belgaum in Legislative Council Polls

Counting of votes held at RD PU College in Chikkodi, results for the second seat were to be announced officially

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belgavi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 14:17 ist
Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who is the returning officer, inspects the arrangements for counting of votes. Credit: DH Photo

Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi emerged victorious in the election for the Legislative Council from Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency, for which counting of votes was held at RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday. Results for the second seat were to be announced officially.

Congress won back the seat it had lost in the previous elections. BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath and independent candidate Lakhan were also in close contest for the second seat.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Congress
Legislative Council polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 