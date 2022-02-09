Congress could make hijab mandatory for Hindus, says V Sunil Kumar

Power and Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar claimed that Congress could make it compulsory for everyone to wear the hijab if voted back to power in the state. He said that the tendency to press for unequal treatment in schools and colleges by demanding to allow hijab was dangerous for the country.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that Congress had always backed divisive forces in the country during and after independence. "Today too, they are backing those who want to remain separate," he said, urging all students to follow regulations on uniforms in all schools and colleges.

Also Read | BJP not allowing girls to wear hijab and study: Owaisi

"If a mentality grows (among the few) that they won't follow equality in schools and colleges, and will remain separate, then I think it is dangerous for the country in the coming days," he said, adding that schools and colleges were the only place to teach equality to students.

Lashing out at Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, he alleged that the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi started by Congress had caused the death of several Hindu youth. They opposed laws against cow slaughter, conversion and others, he said.

"Considering all this, if Congress is re-elected to power they might bring in a legislation making hijab compulsory to all Hindus," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: