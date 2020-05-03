Congress demands Shashikala Jolle's resignation

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has sought the resignation of Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle, here on Sunday.

Siddaramaiah held Yediyurappa directly responsible for the same as the ‘repackaging’ of relief material meant for the poor was reported in Bengaluru Urban district for the second time during the lockdown.

On Saturday, the Congress workers had raided a state-run warehouse where government ration was allegedly repackaged in covers that had the saffron party’s logo. The KPCC women’s wing also staged a protest in connection with the same on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has rubbished the allegations and said that the Congress leaders had barged into a ration packing facility run by a women’s self-help

group.

BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said that a local BJP leader was distributing ration from his own money. “The ration was being packaged by the agency which was also packaging the food grains supplied by the government,” he said.