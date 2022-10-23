Congress demands Somanna’s scalp for slapping a woman

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday demanded that chief minister should sack Minister V Somanna for allegedly slapping a woman.

In a tweet, Surjewala said, “BJP Minister slaps a hapless woman. She falls on the ground. Instead of apologising for the shameless act, Minister V Somanna makes Police throw her out. This is the unbridled arrogance of BJP. Dismiss Minister, V. Somanna.”

The KPCC launched a Twitter campaign #BJP anti-woman after the clip went viral.