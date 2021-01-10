Congress discusses ticket probables for bypolls

The state Congress on Saturday discussed several names that will be shortlisted as probable candidates for the upcoming bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha, Basavakalyan and Maski assembly constituency seats.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the bypolls soon.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, who chaired a meeting of party leaders, said the shortlisted names will be officially recommended to the high command after a Belagavi division-level meeting scheduled to be held in Hubballi on January 11.

According to sources, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, former MP Prakash Hukkeri and Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi might be shortlisted for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll ticket.

The Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi, who succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 in September 2020.

For the Basavakalyan Assembly bypoll, the Congress is said to have considered MLC Vijay Singh, the son of former CM (late) N Dharam Singh, and Mallamma, the wife of the deceased MLA B Narayan Rao, who died due to Covid-19 in September.

The Congress is likely to consider the candidature of Basanagouda Turvihal for the Maski bypoll. Turvihal was the BJP’s 2018 candidate from Maski and lost by just 213 against Pratapagouda Patil of the Congress. Patil later joined the BJP, necessitating the bypoll.

“Once I return from Hubballi, we will recommend the shortlist to Delhi and the top brass will take the final call,” Shivakumar said.

The BJP had won the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in 2019, whereas the Congress had won Basavakalyan and Maski in the 2018 assembly polls. The BJP is looking to woo the Lingayat and Maratha populations in these three seats to secure a win.