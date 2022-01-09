Cong fails to respect law of the land: Kateel

Congress fails to respect law of the land: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel flayed the padaytra being organised by the Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 09 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 15:58 ist
Naleen Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel accused the Congress of failing to respect the law of the land implemented in the interest of public health when the Covid-19 cases are on rise in the state.

He flayed the padaytra being organised by the Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"The Congress has no respect for the law of the land. For the sake of leadership, KPCC President D K Shivakumar is carrying out a “padayatra drama.” The citizens of the state are watching the move of the Congress and will teach a befitting answer to the Congress in the coming days," he said.

"There is a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Mekedatu project. Once the case is solved, the state government will take steps towards the project. The Congress has no concern for the people of the state. Had they had any concern, they could have spoken to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to solve the row over the Mekedatu project," said Kateel.

"Inspite of the fact over the case before the court, the Congress is organising a padayatra to give a wrong message to the people of the state. People are well aware of the political motive behind the padayatra. Why did the Congress-led government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah fail to move forward the Detailed project report (DPR) of Mekedatu between 2014 and 2018?," Kateel sought to know.

"The BJP government in the state had implemented a few rules to check the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the leaders who ruled the state in the past are violating the rules. This shows the culture of the Congress. The Congress has no concern for the health of the people," Kateel said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Mekedatu
Karnataka Politics
Naleen Kumar Kateel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 