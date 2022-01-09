Congress fails to respect law of the land: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel accused the Congress of failing to respect the law of the land implemented in the interest of public health when the Covid-19 cases are on rise in the state.

He flayed the padaytra being organised by the Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"The Congress has no respect for the law of the land. For the sake of leadership, KPCC President D K Shivakumar is carrying out a “padayatra drama.” The citizens of the state are watching the move of the Congress and will teach a befitting answer to the Congress in the coming days," he said.

"There is a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Mekedatu project. Once the case is solved, the state government will take steps towards the project. The Congress has no concern for the people of the state. Had they had any concern, they could have spoken to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to solve the row over the Mekedatu project," said Kateel.

"Inspite of the fact over the case before the court, the Congress is organising a padayatra to give a wrong message to the people of the state. People are well aware of the political motive behind the padayatra. Why did the Congress-led government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah fail to move forward the Detailed project report (DPR) of Mekedatu between 2014 and 2018?," Kateel sought to know.

"The BJP government in the state had implemented a few rules to check the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the leaders who ruled the state in the past are violating the rules. This shows the culture of the Congress. The Congress has no concern for the health of the people," Kateel said.

