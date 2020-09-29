Congress fuelling protests for being out of power, says Karnataka BJP president Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Congress has been fuelling protests and instigating the farmers against land reforms and APMC Act for being out of power in the state and Centre and not being able to digest it.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kateel said APMC Act has given farmers power to decide the costs of their agricultural produce which earlier was with traders and commission agents. Land reforms act too was in favour of farmers.

BJP leaders and workers will create awareness among the farmers and people regarding the benefits they enjoy due to the new laws, he added. Congress, when out of power, instigates people for protests and the same has been happening with the new laws. APMC Act and land reforms were in the manifesto of Congress, but being in the Opposition, it has been instigating people and farmers, he stated.

He also alleged that Congress leaders had similarly fuelled protests against CAA while it was pending since the era of Mahatma Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi too wanted it. Allegations by the Congress that BJP has been murdering democracy were not acceptable. It was Congress that dislodged many state governments for power and Emergency by Indira Gandhi was an example of its mindset, Kateel said.

Congress leader Siddharamaiah is a former chief minister and should behave respectfully. During his tenure as Chief Minister, more than 3000 farmers committed suicide, Hindu activists were murdered. Violence was instigated in the name of Tipu Sultan Jayanti and efforts were made to divide the society in the name of Veershaiva-Lingayat, he said.

Siddharamaiah does not have any right to demand resignation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over protest by farmers. The Chief Minister has been working for the welfare of all.

Siddharamaiah could not even win Assembly election from his home constituency in Mysuru and had to get elected from Badami in Bagalkot district, Kateel said. BJP will soon finalise candidates for Sira assembly constituency by-election. Names of four to five candidates have come forward. BJP was in commanding position in the constituency, he informed.

He denied commenting on the candidate for the by-election for Belagavi parliamentary constituency that had got vacated due to the death of union minister Suresh Angadi. Kateel said he would be visiting the family of Angadi to console them. He recalled Angadi's contribution for the party's organisation and for the state as Railway Minister.