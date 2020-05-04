Congress goes ballistic, ropes in grassroots workers to welcome migrants

Stepping up its game, the DK Shivakumar-led Congress has decided to use its workers’ base to help receive migrants arriving into the state and ensure they reach their homes.

Shivakumar has ordered all block-level and district-level party leaders to make the migrants feel welcome. “Receive them and make them reach their villages. This will be a big humanitarian service,” Shivakumar told party workers in a video message.

Going ballistic against the ruling BJP, Shivakumar on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, the transport minister, towards footing the travel cost of migrants. But Savadi mocked the Congress for this: “If a national party like the Congress, which has plenty of resources, wishes to contribute it can donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.” Apparently, the KSRTC has not accepted Shivakumar’s cheque.

The Congress has aggressively attacked the BS Yediyurappa administration over the humanitarian crisis, especially migrants. "Don't you have a heart? Did you see how migrants were on the streets, with little children? This government is unfit," Shivakumar told reporters.

During the day, Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah met Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and demanded special ‘Shramik’ train services to ferry Kannadigas stranded in other states. “We are ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to the Railways in our effort to help the cause of Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Shivakumar said in his petition.

On his part, Siddaramaiah shot off a 7-page letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with various demands, mainly a special economic package for the working classes. “The daily wagers, street vendors, migrants, pourakarmikas, domestic helps, agricultural labourers and others in the working classes are bereft of earnings because of the lockdown. A special package should be designed for them so that each one gets at least Rs 10,000 per month,” the former CM said.

Irked by the Congress’ moves, Revenue Minister R Ashoka accused the party of politicking during the pandemic. “For two months, they slept while the government spent crores of money. Karnataka today is one of the better states when it comes to handling Covid-19,” he said. “All they've given is Rs 1 crore. For a party with over 100 years of history, they've just embarrassed themselves.”