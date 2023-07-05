Congress government in Karnataka will collapse in three months: K S Eshwarappa

K'taka Congress govt will collapse in three months: KSE

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 05 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 14:50 ist
Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa predicted that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse in three months.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday before attending the 71st birthday of Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara, Eshwarappa claimed that the Congress came to power in the state by making false promises. He further predicted that major political developments are likely to take place in Karnataka along the lines of those in Maharashtra. Some Congress leaders will quit the party as NCP leader Ajit Pawar extended support to the BJP in Maharashtra, he said.

Also Read | Let’s bury the hatchet to ensure BJP wins big in 2024, says K S Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa stated that the lifespan of the Siddaramaiah-led government would not last more than three months. "Wait and watch as many developments will take place in Karnataka in the coming three months," he said.

When questioned on the delay in choosing the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Eshwarappa said the party would make a call on the LoP and appoint a new head for the state BJP unit soon. "The party high command will choose an able leader for both the posts as Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held next year," Eshwarappa said.

