Congress has no moral right to protest: HDK on rice row

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the Congress has no moral right to protest against the union government over the supply of rice.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that it is the commitment of the Congress and they have to make necessary arrangements instead of blaming the Centre. "When I was the chief minister, I waived the farmer loans utilising the funds available in the state, because it was my poll promise and I did not beg or blame the Centre for it," he said.

Expressing his unhappiness towards the voters, Kumaraswamy said: "Despite announcing Pancha Rathna programmes, including free education and health, people voted Congress for power trusting their five guarantees and let them experience it now."

Kumaraswamy opined that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have sent some senior minister to discuss with the union minister concerned.

On Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's claim that the union government had hacked the state government servers, Kumaraswamy advised the Congress ministers to be responsible while giving such statements.